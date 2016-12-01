Pioli not entertaining Messi to Inter possibility

Stefano Pioli is not entertaining suggestions that Inter could launch an audacious bid for Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

Messi has always maintained he will return to Newell's Old Boys in Argentina when his trophy-laden career with LaLiga giants Barca eventually comes to an end.

However, there have been murmurings in some quarters that his future at Camp Nou is unclear due to a reported impasse in contract negotiations.

Marco Tronchetti Provera, the chairman of Inter's chief sponsor Pirelli, stated earlier this week that the Nerazzurri are "dreaming" of signing Messi.

But head coach Pioli was staying firmly in the realms of reality when asked about the topic at a pre-match news conference ahead of Friday's trip to Napoli.

"It's good to dream but it can also be dangerous," he said.

"I have no need or time to think about anything outside of our club.

"We just need to stay focused on our work and on our upcoming games. We need to concentrate on our day-to-day work."

Pioli, who replaced Frank de Boer in the Inter hotseat last month, says plans will start to form ahead of the January transfer window soon, though.

"My thoughts on the January transfer window aren't the be all and end all," he added.

"We'll have more meetings in the coming weeks to prepare ourselves for the window."

Inter have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks and defeated Fiorentina 4-2 at San Siro on Monday.

Napoli are one place and four points above Inter in seventh and Pioli called on his side to maintain their momentum at Stadio San Paolo.

"We need more results to make sure our confidence keeps growing," he said. "Right now, we need to be focused on the match.

"It's an important game for both sides, but it's not last-chance saloon. I don't think Napoli are in trouble, they're a great side and they play good football.

"We know what to expect but we're prepared well and we'll go out there to win."