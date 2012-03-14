Pizarro slapped with two-match suspension

The DFB's disciplinary tribunal based its decision on television footage as the incident, in which the Peruvian slapped Hannover defender Emanuel Pogatetz, was missed by match officials.

Pizarro was among the scorers in Bremen's 3-0 win, taking his tally to 16 and leaving him as joint third top-scorer after Mario Gomez of Bayern Munich and Schalke 04's Klaas Jan Huntelaar.