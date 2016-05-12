Pjanic fuels transfer rumours

Roma star Miralem Pjanic says he is happy with life in the Italian capital but made no guarantees about his future at the club.

The Bosnia international has 10 goals in 32 league appearances this season and has been a crucial part of the Roma side sits in third in the Serie A table with one game left to play.

But Pjanic, 26, is uncertain of his future at the club as the likes of Juventus, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United have all been linked with a move for the attacking midfielder in the coming transfer window.

"Will I stay at Roma? In football you never know, but I have a two-year contract," he told Roma TV.

"I feel very well [at Roma]. I am very well acclimatised, I love this city and this club and I hope one day I can win titles here."

Pjanic also praised Roma veteran Francesco Totti, saying: "Totti is a great captain and a great person.

"He is an extraordinary player, he taught me so much. It is a great pleasure to play with him."