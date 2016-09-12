Platini granted permission to address UEFA Congress

Disgraced former UEFA president Michel Platini will address the Congress of European Football's governing body on Wednesday.

UEFA will announce Platini's successor at its 12 Extraordinary Congress in Athens and the former France international has had a request to attend the event accepted.

Platini resigned as UEFA chief in May after the Court of Arbitration for Sport elected not to overturn his ban from all football-related activity.

The suspension, relating to a $2 million (£1.3m) disloyal payment made by then FIFA chief Sepp Blatter in 2011, was reduced from six to four years. The 61-year-old denies any wrongdoing.

"The FIFA Ethics Committee has informed UEFA that Michel Platini will be allowed to address the 12th Extraordinary UEFA Congress in Athens on 14 September," read a statement from UEFA.

"A request for Mr. Platini's attendance had been recently made by UEFA and we welcome this decision.

"The agenda of the 12th Extraordinary UEFA Congress includes the election of the UEFA President."

Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) president Michael van Praag and his Slovenian counterpart Aleksander Ceferin are in the running to replace Platini.