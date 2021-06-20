Play their cards right and Euro 2020 win would be a big deal for England players

England’s players have been given further reason to bring football home and win Euro 2020 with the promise of a bespoke deck of cards.

A fast-paced card game has become a firm favourite among the players as they while away the hours between preparation sessions at St George’s Park.

There may be a basketball court, games consoles and television box sets on hand but Uno is taking over as the best way for Harry Kane and his England team-mates to relax.

The Three Lions may have only been able to draw with Scotland on Friday night but victory over the Czech Republic in their next game will see them progress from Group D in top spot.

If Gareth Southgate’s men can go all the way, as well as the winners’ medals and national acclaim, the players will also get their hands on their own unique Uno deck.

“It’s brilliant to hear that the team love playing Uno as much as we do,” Mattel brand manager for games Kaeli Cowling told the PA news agency.

“It’s a game that’s easy to pick up, but impossible to put down.

“We can’t wait to see the team go all the way, and what better way to celebrate it coming home than the players getting their own bespoke packs?”

Jadon Sancho is among the England players who enjoy playing Uno (Ian Walton/PA)

Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw and Bukayo Saka are just three of the England squad to reveal they are enjoying playing the card game.

“Just been playing Uno,” Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho said last week.

“I’m very good. Luke Shaw is very good. He’s tactical, he reads your mind.”