'Please Don't Go' - Ferdinand pleads with United 'keeper De Gea

Rio Ferdinand has taken to Instagram in a novel attempt to convince former Manchester United team-mate David de Gea to stay at Old Trafford.

Spain international De Gea, who played with Ferdinand prior to the latter leaving the club in 2014, has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

De Gea is a popular figure at United, and Ferdinand sent a message to the goalkeeper in an amusing post on Instagram.

The former England captain uploaded a video that starts with him uttering the words "this is message to David de Gea" while sitting in his car, before turning up his stereo system and blasting out Double You's 1992 cover version of the KC and The Sunshine Band hit 'Please Don't Go'.

That version of the song only reached 41 in the United Kingdom singles' charts, but Ferdinand - and United fans worldwide - will hope De Gea remains Louis van Gaal's number one next season.