Pochettino frustrated with Tottenham draw

Mauricio Pochettino voiced his frustration following Tottenham's 1-1 Premier League draw with Leicester City on Saturday.

Vincent Janssen scored his first league goal for Spurs with a first-half penalty, but Ahmed Musa salvaged a point for the visitors just three minutes after the restart.

It is the fifth time in 10 top-flight matches that unbeaten Spurs have been held and they have not won since overcoming Manchester City on October 2.

"I am disappointed," said Pochettino. "We created chances. We dominated the game. But I am disappointed with the way we conceded the goal.

"It's hard to lose two points. I was disappointed for the goal as the way we conceded was a little unlucky.

"I am happy with the performance. We are still strong and unbeaten in the league, that is very important. It's true we are fighting and it's difficult to win games recently, but the team showed it is strong enough."

Janssen's goal ended his five-game top-flight drought and came on the heels of his spot-kick in Tuesday's EFL Cup loss to Liverpool.

"I am very happy with him," added Pochettino.

"Since the day he arrived his behaviour and performance is always improving.

"It's important to have confidence and trust in him."