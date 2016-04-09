Pochettino: I am my own agent

Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino believes he is the best person to decide what is right for his career moving forward.

The Argentine has been a hit since arriving in the Premier League with Southampton, and after 18 months was quickly snapped up by Tottenham.

At the London-based club he has overseen a massive squad overhaul and has pushed the club into title contention, leaving the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Sunday's opponents Manchester United in their wake.

His success has reportedly attracted the attention of United, but Pochettino insists he will not be swayed by external influences and wants a new deal at Tottenham.

"I think Tottenham today is in a very good place. We have great facilities, our supporters are fantastic," he said.

"Why find another place? For the players, I think they feel at home here. I think me too. The same."

Pochettino does not have an agent and said he would personally negotiate any new deal for himself and his backroom staff.

"The best agent for me, is myself. When I stopped playing football, I stopped my relationship with my agent," the 44-year-old explained.

"I always had one agent. I want to manage my life. I'm not disagreeing with a manager that has an agent. I think I can deal with the offer.

"You need to ask [Tottenham chairman] Daniel [Levy] if I'm strong or not. I think [he is], yes.

"I only have one experience from the beginning. When I negotiate my contract, then we'll see."

Pochettino said he was enjoying the relationship he was building with Tottenham and wanted to continue in the job.

"You build a new stadium, you start to build a relationship, an emotional relationship. I think we're a team," he said.

"It's not only important the money, it's important the emotional link you create with the people here and sometimes it's difficult to take some decisions. It happened with me at Southampton, too. It was difficult to take the decision to come here.

"That is the difference from being a manager and being a player. As a player, if you sign a contract for four years, if you want to be there for four years, you are.

"But as a manager it always depends on the sack. You are always under pressure. For me: to be here, or not to be? That is the question."