Pochettino keen to increase attacking options

Mauricio Pochettino is relaxed about his striker shortage at Tottenham, but is determined to bolster his squad before the transfer window closes.

With Emmanuel Adebayor out of favour with the Argentine, Tottenham only have two forwards - Harry Kane and Clinton N'Jie – available ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Leicester City.

Spurs - who wasted a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Stoke City last weekend - had a bid rejected by West Brom for Saido Berahino earlier this week and Pochettino said: "I think it's obvious we need to add some more players in our offensive positions.

"We have different targets, this is private, but the chairman and the club is working hard to bring in the new player in this position.

"But I am happy with my squad. We have played the last two games at a very good level.

"I'm not worried about the future. Our situation is good. We have time to bring [in players], Chelsea have signed Pedro, Arsenal still nothing, but we have brought in four players in this window."