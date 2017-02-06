Pochettino: Spurs need time to become world's best

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino insists his team need time to develop a winning mentality to challenge for trophies and become one of the world's best.

Spurs are again in Premier League title contention, second in the table but nine points behind runaway leaders Chelsea.

While Pochettino is targeting trophies, he has urged patience in their pursuit of silverware.

"A few trophies, that will be perfect," the Argentinian told UK newspapers.

"We need time to try to create a strong team, a strong club, a winning mentality, we need to finish the new stadium.

"At that point we will be ready to fight like now but with more tools and to be one of the best teams in the world."

A second-half Harry Kane penalty led Spurs to a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday to leave them – and Manchester City – seemingly the only realistic challengers to Chelsea.