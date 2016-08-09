Pogba has not made any progress over past two years - Altafini
Ex-Brazil and Italy international Jose Altafini believes Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba's development has stalled in recent years.
Former Juventus attacker Jose Altafini feels new Manchester United signing Paul Pogba has not made any progress over the past two seasons.
The France international signed a five-year deal with United on Monday to return to Old Trafford for an initial transfer fee of €105 million after a four-year spell with Juventus.
He had become a key figure at Juventus since his arrival and 2012 and won four Serie A titles, two Coppa Italia and as many Supercoppa Italiana.
Nevertheless, Altafini believes Pogba's development has stalled in recent years and he feels the 23-year-old is still at the same level as in 2014.
"Pogba is a great player who has got an unbelievable potential," Altafini told Omnisport.
"But he hasn't improved a bit in the last two seasons.
"He can and he will get better, but now he is as strong as two years ago."
