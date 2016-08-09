Pogba has not made any progress over past two years - Altafini

Former Juventus attacker Jose Altafini feels new Manchester United signing Paul Pogba has not made any progress over the past two seasons.

The France international signed a five-year deal with United on Monday to return to Old Trafford for an initial transfer fee of €105 million after a four-year spell with Juventus.

He had become a key figure at Juventus since his arrival and 2012 and won four Serie A titles, two Coppa Italia and as many Supercoppa Italiana.

Nevertheless, Altafini believes Pogba's development has stalled in recent years and he feels the 23-year-old is still at the same level as in 2014.

"Pogba is a great player who has got an unbelievable potential," Altafini told Omnisport.

"But he hasn't improved a bit in the last two seasons.

"He can and he will get better, but now he is as strong as two years ago."