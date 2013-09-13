Pogba reveals failed Ferguson pleas

Pogba joined Manchester United at the age of 16 from Le Havre and was tipped to become a star at Old Trafford.

However, the France international walked out of the club aged just 19, signing a four-year deal with Juventus.

He has now revealed how Ferguson desperately tried to keep him at Manchester United, but that his feelings for Juventus were too strong.

"Juventus? I've liked them ever since I was a kid, always supported them," Pogba told Sky Sports Italia.

"This club means so much to the French. The best French players have played here and that is why I liked it.

"Ferguson tried to stop me leaving Manchester United but that was unsuccessful."

United's loss has been Juventus' gain, with Pogba having shown plenty of signs that he can live up to his undoubted potential.

He made 37 appearances in all competitions for Juve last season as they won their second successive Serie A title.

And, after helping France to win the FIFA Under-20 World Cup earlier this year, the midfielder scored his first goal for the country's senior team on Tuesday, in a 4-2 World Cup qualifying win over Belarus.