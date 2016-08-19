Pogba to start for United against Southampton

Paul Pogba will make his second Manchester United debut from the start of their Premier League match against Southampton at Old Trafford on Friday.

The most expensive player in world football missed Sunday's 3-1 win at Bournemouth through suspension and will make his first appearance since signing from Juventus as Jose Mourinho takes charge of United at home for the first time.

Ander Herrera is the player to make way for Pogba in Mourinho's only change, meaning Henrikh Mkhitaryan is again on the bench.

Jose Fonte is named in the Southampton team despite being linked with a move to United, with manager Claude Puel declaring himself unhappy with the timing of speculation surrounding his captain.