Pogba starts but no Rashford for Manchester United

Marcus Rashford has been left out of the Manchester United matchday squad for the first time this season for Sunday's clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park, as Paul Pogba returns to the team.

The England international has been at least a substitute in every match in all competitions under Jose Mourinho in 2017-18, although he did not get off the bench in their last away game, when they lost 2-0 to Tottenham.

Rashford, who made a second-half appearance against Huddersfield Town last Saturday, reportedly picked up a minor muscle complaint and his condition was being monitored throughout the week.

Manager Jose Mourinho confirmed the 20-year-old was omitted due to an injury problem, along with midfielder Ander Herrera.

"Both are injured," he told Sky Sports, before adding he does not expect them to be out for long.

"I don't think so, but let's wait a little bit. When it's little tweaks in muscles you never know until you know for sure, but it's not possible for them to play today."

Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku have all been named in the starting line-up against Newcastle, while Juan Mata is the only recognised attacking player among the substitutes.

Pogba is back in the first XI after being dropped for the 2-0 win over Huddersfield, while Mourinho has surprisingly restored the back four of Antonio Valencia, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Ashley Young that performed poorly against Spurs.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marouane Fellaini and Eric Bailly remain sidelined through injury.