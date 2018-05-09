Pogba is staying at Manchester United – Mourinho

Jose Mourinho feels Paul Pogba will be at Manchester United next season as the manager guaranteed neither him nor the club want to sell the star French midfielder.

Pogba has been linked to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain amid reports of a fractured relationship with Mourinho.

Those claims emerged after Pogba was benched following United's Premier League loss to Tottenham in January – the France international also dropped for both legs of the club's unsuccessful Champions League last-16 tie against Sevilla.

But back in the starting XI and crowned the club's Premier League Player of the Month for April, Mourinho insisted he has no plans to sell the 25-year-old – who cost United £89million from Juventus in 2016.

"I think he's going to be here next season," Mourinho said ahead of Thursday's trip to West Ham. "That's my feeling.

"I can give the guarantee that I don't want him to leave. I can give you the guarantee that the club doesn't want to sell him and I can give you the guarantee that we don't have any approach from him, from his agent or from any club.

"So, in this moment, for me, he's staying."

There have also been doubts over Marcus Rashford's future at Old Trafford as the 20-year-old forward seeks a regular starting berth.

Talk of a loan move has surfaced, though Mourinho quickly dismissed a possible short-term exit as the Portuguese boss highlighted Rashford's record at United.

No United player has featured more regularly under Mourinho than Rashford, who has appeared in 102 of the team's 117 competitive matches as both a starter and substitute.

Rashford has started in 16 of his 33 Premier League appearances this season, scoring six goals.

"What does he need to do to impress me? He impresses me," Mourinho told reporters. "That's the reason why he was selected for every match of the season, absolutely every match of the season and that's why he played in so many of them, so he doesn't need to leave to play. He doesn't need anything."