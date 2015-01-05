Police chief warns Oldham against signing Evans

Reports in the British media suggested that the League One club are set to sign Evans, whose future has been the topic of fierce debate since his release from prison in October last year.

Evans was convicted of raping a 19-year-old woman and was sentenced to five years in jail back in 2012, before being released halfway through his term.

The former Wales international striker subsequently published a video online pleading his innocence and vowing to continue to fight to clear his name.

The likes of former club Sheffield United have distanced themselves from signing the 26-year-old, amid a storm of public disapproval.

Oldham manager Lee Johnson concedes it is a "difficult situation", while Mecca Bingo, one of the club's sponsors, has threatened to end their association should Evans be offered a contract.

Tony Lloyd, Greater Manchester's Police and Crime Commissioner, has unequivocally underlined his stance on the matter, citing Evans' "lack of remorse" as a major sticking point.

"Oldham Athletic Football Club should not sign Ched Evans," he said in a statement.

"Ched Evans is a convicted rapist and, whilst I strongly believe in the principle of rehabilitation, it will send out entirely the wrong message if they offer him a contract.

"All offenders have the right to rebuild their lives and make amends after they have served their sentence, but Ched Evans' lack of remorse and failure to acknowledge his offence means it is simply inappropriate for him to be on a Greater Manchester football pitch week in and week out presenting himself as some kind of role model, especially to young people."