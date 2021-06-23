Portugal v France: Line-ups revealed for the final group match of Euro 2020

Portugal vs France kicks off at 8pm - and both Didier Deschamps and Fernando Santos have shuffled their pack for their final Euro 2020 group game.

Bruno Fernandes is replaced in the starting line-up as Portugal opt instead for Euros maestro Renato Sanches. Joao Moutinho also gets his first start of the tournament to add more experience to the midfield - the central midfield was involved when Portugal last played France in the Euros, the 2016 final.

Kounde, Hernandez, and Tolisso all come into the team for France, as Pavard, Digne, and Rabiot are all rested. France are already guaranteed a place in the knockout rounds, but Deschamps has still included all his big hitters to get the job done against Portugal so they can top the group. Pogba, Kante, Varane, Benzema, Griezmann, and Mbappe are all involved from the off.

Portugal need at least a draw to reach the knockout stages, but France maintain ambitions of winning the group, so won't let off. Portugal currently sit third in the group, while France are first. Group F could all change by the end of the evening though, and England face second place in the knockout stages next week at Wembley.

Portugal

4-3-3

1. Patricio

2. Semedo

3. Pepe

4. Dias

5. Guerreiro

8. Moutinho

13. Danilo

16. Sanches

21. Jota

7. Ronaldo

10. Silva

France

4-3-3

1. Lloris

25. Kounde

4. Varane

3. Kimpembe

21. Hernandez

6. Pogba

13. Kante

12. Tolisso

7. Griezmann

19. Benzema

10. Mbappe