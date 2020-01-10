Potter hopes roller-coaster run of results relents

Brighton boss Graham Potter hopes the squad can recover from a run of “roller-coaster” results to find a smoother ride over the rest of the Premier League season.

The Seagulls travel to Everton on Saturday aiming to keep themselves clear of the battle for survival.

Last weekend’s disappointing home FA Cup third-round defeat by Sky Bet Championship side Sheffield Wednesday had followed solid performances which saw Brighton beat Bournemouth and then hold Chelsea to a 1-1 draw on New Year’s Day.

Brighton have also won at Arsenal and defeated Tottenham 3-0 at the Amex Stadium – but they also went down 4-0 at Manchester City earlier in the season.

Potter feels his squad can now start to find the right balance to produce consistent results and keep the club upwardly mobile through 2020.

“We’ve always had a hard-working and resilient group that have kept their feet on the floor no matter what the results,” the Brighton boss said.

“The roller coaster of results tests that, but I’m really happy with the group and they are a good bunch.”

Potter added at a press conference: “Our focus is always the next game. It should always be the priority and we look to improve from there.

“We have had good and bad spells and we would have liked more points – but it is a tough league and we have to always be ready for that.”

Potter knows Everton will be out to produce a response themselves – with new manager Carlo Ancelotti having seen his side suffer a painful home FA Cup loss against Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

“Everton have a lot of talent and I am sure they will want to react to the defeat to Liverpool and we have to be ready for that,” the Brighton boss said.

“Carlo is a big name and I am fortunate in this league because every week we are coming up against the best, which of course can only help you improve yourself.”

Meanwhile, Brighton goalkeeper Mathew Ryan has pledged 500 Australian dollars (£260) for every registered save in the Premier League this weekend to help support the victims of wildfires in the country.

The Socceroos star wrote on Twitter: “Thank you for all your support thus far and as a nation we really do appreciate the gratitude and generosity.

“However, there continues to be homes lost, lives of both people and animals lost or in danger, along with whole communities, businesses and more.

“I hope we can continue in the same manner and continue to encourage and influence people into raising money for those affected.”