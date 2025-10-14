Revealed: Why Steven Gerrard rejected the chance to become Rangers boss for a second time

Steven Gerrard recently rejected advances from Rangers to become their new manager

Steven Gerrard recently rejected the chance to become Rangers boss for a second time.

The 45-year-old is currently out of work after leaving Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq earlier this year, following a two-year stint as manager in the Middle East.

Having left some fans bewildered at his decision to decline the offer from the Scottish giants, details as to why he did so have now been revealed.

Steven Gerrard rejects Rangers' advances - but why?

Russell Martin was sacked as Rangers boss just a few weeks ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

Attempting to find a replacement for Russell Martin has proved difficult, especially given how saturated the managerial market is at present.

Gerrard, who also spent time in charge at Aston Villa, did meet with officials from his former employers, but opted to stay out of the hot seat for now.

Steven Gerrard worked for two years as manager of Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq (Image credit: Getty Images)

Record Sport in Scotland first said Gerrard felt the timing of his return was not the right one. But talkSPORT have since insisted the ex-Liverpool captain also had reservations about working under the current footballing structure at Ibrox.

The call is not said to be "personal" against sporting director Kevin Thelwell, but due to Gerrard hoping for "more autonomy" in a similar vein to his first spell at the club.

The ex-Villa boss is also said to have had further woes regarding whether he could turn around Rangers' fortunes in the middle of the season.

The Gers are down in eighth spot in the Scottish Premiership at present and the next manager is faceing huge pressure to revive a dismal campaign.

Rangers failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Further details have reported that ex-Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl is being considered for the job, and FourFourTwo agrees the German would be a strong candidate.

As for Gerrard, it won't be long we imagine until he is back in management and we now suspect that could be in England.