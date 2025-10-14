Newcastle United academy defender goes viral for outrageous skills as teenager already skippers country

Lesecond Yeutembip (No.6) is hugged by Joshua Abe as England score versus Italy U16

The skills of Newcastle United centre-back Lesecond Yeutembip have been showcased in a new viral video online.

Formerly of Charlton Athletic, Yeutembip stands out in the video montage, towering over his age-mates whilst playing out from the back.

In one clip, Yeutembip appears to have lost possession on a number of occasions but keeps the ball in his care utilising excellent close control, before passing to a teammate.

Remember The Name: Lesecond Yeutembip

Lesecond Yeutembip (back row; third from right) lines up for England before facing Italy U16 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The teenage defender also demonstrates his ability from dead ball situations, firing a free-kick off the upright from distance in one of Newcastle's junior matches this season.

Yeutembip is an England Under-16 international and recently skippered the side during the closing stages of a 2-1 friendly win over Italy and does not celebrate his 16th birthday until New Year's Day.

England U16 players, including Yeutembip (C), arrive at Stadio Tre Fontane before the Friendly Match between Italy U16 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite that, he already stands over six feet tall and earlier this year spent time with Newcastle Under-19s at the international Dallas Cup tournament where the Young Magpies took on Sao Paulo, Tigres UANL and Lonestar ECNL.

This season, Yeutembip has made an appearance for Newcastle in the U18 Premier League, coming off the bench to see out a 4-3 scoreline away at Liverpool. Last term, he made two such outings for the U18s towards the end of the campaign.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The youngster swapped Charlton and his London roots for the north-east back in the summer of 2024 and has advanced in his development ever since, according to local reports.

There is the possibility Yeutembip may be named in one of Newcastle's UEFA Youth League (UYL) matchday squads before the end of the season, should he continue on the same trajectory.

It’s fair to say that #NUFC academy defender Lesecond Yeutembip is comfortable playing out from the back…What an absurd talent! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/xD99ftv532October 14, 2025

The Magpies face six more opponents in the competition's league phase after losing to Barcelona and Union Saint-Gilloise in their opening two UYL fixtures.

Unlike the Champions League, each club must submit a list of 40 eligible players for the entire season, only 20 of which can be named in the squad by midnight the day before a game.

If Yeutembip is included in the 40-man selection, he could test himself against the likes of Benfica, Marseille, PSV Eindhoven, Athletic Club, Bayer Leverkusen or Paris Saint-Germain's Under-19 sides.