Salford City vote for 'landmark' u-turn - which may upset Gary Neville

Salford City have sanctioned a historic 'U-turn' at the club.

The Ammies, who play their football in the fourth tier of the English pyramid at present, are still owned by former Manchester United duo Gary Neville and David Beckham.

The League Two side are currently 9th in the table, but has since opted to make a huge change that could impact them for years to come.

Salford City sanction huge change after mass heritage consultation process

Salford City have traditionally played in a red kit (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a huge cosultation process took place, Salford's fans have been allowed to vote on a decision that is set to alter their brand as a whole.

Staggeringly, after a vote this week, a firm majority of 77.1 per cent of fans have opted to agree to the landmark alteration, with the changes set to come into effect from the 2026/26 season. But what is it exactly I hear you say?

Salford City play their home games at the Peninsula Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Confirmed by the club, Salford will be switching their club colours from red to orange after supporters opted for the change in a recent ballot process.

Significant work is expected to be undertaken at the Peninsula Stadium to update cladding and seats, amongst other infrastructure upgrades that are already due to take place ahead of the start of next season.

A striking new identity, co-owner Neville has in the past stated that there is only one red team in and around Manchester, with the Ammies again looking to branch out and find new ways to bring attention and investment to the club – so will he be offended that his club are moving away from the shade that he wore as a one-club player at Old Trafford?

“Delighted that we've reverted back to orange which over a 40-year period was the colour we were always associated with prior to the change to red," said supporter Richard Kedzior. "It's a welcome return to tradition as well as giving us back our unique identity that will once again identify us all as proud supporters of Salford's premier football club.”

Salford City will adopt orange club colours from the start of the 2026/27 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

A further consultation with supporters will take place about the Club crest. With the badge featuring red, it is more than likely this will also change ahead of next season.

"This landmark choice will evolve the club into a bold, new era by combining our tangerine heritage with modern style to create a striking orange identity," the club statement explained.

"From the terraces to the training ground, from the park pitches to the supermarket queue - when you see orange, you will know what it means. This is Salford. Proud. Unmistakable."