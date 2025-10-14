Marcus Rashford slams 'inconsistent' Manchester United: Everything the on-loan Barcelona star said in revealing interview

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is currently on loan at FC Barcelona

Marcus Rashford has pointed the finger at parent club Manchester United for his inconsistent form in a revealing interview.

Rashford, who joined Barcelona on loan earlier this summer, is back to his best and enjoying football once again in Spain, having produced 8 goal contributions in 10 games for the La Liga giants.

But it is the level of detail the 27-year-old has gone into that has left some shocked, considering he is still set to return to Old Trafford next year, with no permanent move having yet been sanctioned.

Everything Marcus Rashford said in revealing interview about Manchester United troubles

Rashford is from Wythenshawe in Manchester and grew up a Red Devils fan, but his comments have once again perhaps indicated his love for the club is dwindling.

The Carrington academy graduate never saw eye-to-eye with new boss Ruben Amorim and thus Rashford has now laid out Manchester United's problems in full.

"Consistency is a massive part of it," he began when speaking to ITV Sport. "I feel like I’ve been in an inconsistent environment for a very, very long time. So it’s even more difficult to be consistent then.

"Consistency is what I need to bring into my game. I’m looking to do that, I want to be at my best, not sometimes, but as often as possible.

"When people talk about consistency, in order to be consistent in anything, not just sport, you need consistent variables in your life, in the way you train and we’ve just had so many changes so far in my career.

"I have to look forward and that’s definitely one of the things I want to put right and improve on and to be at my best more often. When I’m at my best I really enjoy everything about the sport, so being there is a special thing for me."

In FourFourTwo's view, it does now seem unlikely that Rashford will return to Manchester United, whether his move to Barcelona is made permanent is another question.

But after impressing under Thomas Tuchel so far in an England shirt, it now appears unlikely he will miss out on the Three Lions' World Cup squad for the US, Canada and Mexico.