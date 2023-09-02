£1 billion spent in a year and Chelsea still can't score at home to Nottingham Forest

Chelsea are still not quite clicking under Mauricio Pochettino and the Blues have picked up just four points from a possible 12 in the Premier League this season following a 1-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The west Londoners were beaten by a second-half strike from Anthony Elanga at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in a match which yet again highlighted their lack of firepower in attack.

Since Todd Boehly bought Chelsea last year, the Blues have splashed out an astonishing £1 billion in an extraordinary spending spree, but so far the investment has not improved results.

After last season's disastrous 12th-placed finish, there was new-found optimism in the summer following the appointment of Pochettino and 12 new players were brought in for in excess of £400m.

The Blues drew 1-1 at home to Liverpool on the opening weekend, but were beaten 3-1 at West Ham in their next game. Both times, Pochettino said his side had deserved more, but they lacked a cutting edge in each match and missed a penalty at the London Stadium.

Chelsea did beat promoted side Luton Town 3-0 next, but Saturday's 1-0 loss to Forest was a fresh blow and again, the Blues were unable to put away their chances.

With summer signing Christopher Nkunku and Armando Broja both out injured, the situation is not ideal at the moment, but Pochettino needs to find solutions following the club's huge outlay.

It is still early days, but Chelsea already find themselves eight points behind Manchester City and six adrift of Tottenham with four fixtures played.

After the international break, Chelsea are away to Bournemouth on September 17th, before a home game against Aston Villa the following weekend.

Already, those two matches seem like must-win affairs.

More Chelsea stories

In FourFourTwo's Season Preview, we discuss how Chelsea can recover from last campaign.

The reason why Chelsea are playing without a shirt sponsor has also been revealed.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino has spoken of a 'tough' transfer window at Chelsea – despite the club's huge outlay of around £400 million on new players this summer.