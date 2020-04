Premier League 2016-17 fixtures: Manchester United

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United career will begin at the Vitality Stadium on August 13 when they travel to AFC Bournemouth, but the Portuguese's focus will already be on their fourth game of the Premier League season.

The former Real Madrid head coach will come head-to-head with Pep Guardiola – his Barcelona rival from their time in Spain – on September 10 when United host Manchester City at Old Trafford.

United's opening 10 games of the 2016-17 campaign also sees them welcome defending champions Leicester City on September 24, while Mourinho's first return to Chelsea comes in mid-October.

Mourinho lost his job at Stamford Bridge in December, but he will be back – this time in the visiting dugout – on October 22.

United welcome Sunderland to Old Trafford on Boxing Day, while the reverse Manchester derby takes place on February 25 before a potentially tricky run in that includes the visit of Chelsea and away matches with Arsenal and Tottenham.

Manchester United's 2016-17 fixtures in full:

13/08/2016 - AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United

20/08/2016 - Manchester United v Southampton

27/08/2016 - Hull City v Manchester United

10/09/2016 - Manchester United v Manchester City

17/09/2016 - Watford v Manchester United

24/09/2016 - Manchester United v Leicester City

01/10/2016 - Manchester United v Stoke City

15/10/2016 - Liverpool v Manchester United

22/10/2016 - Chelsea v Manchester United

29/10/2016 - Manchester United v Burnley

05/11/2016 - Swansea City v Manchester United

19/11/2016 - Manchester United v Arsenal

26/11/2016 - Manchester United v West Ham United

03/12/2016 - Everton v Manchester United

10/12/2016 - Manchester United v Tottenham

13/12/2016 - Crystal Palace v Manchester United

17/12/2016 - West Brom v Manchester United

26/12/2016 - Manchester United v Sunderland

31/12/2016 - Manchester United v Middlesbrough

02/01/2017 - West Ham v Manchester United

14/01/2017 - Manchester United v Liverpool

21/01/2017 - Stoke City v Manchester United

31/01/2017 - Manchester United v Hull City

04/02/2017 - Leicester City v Manchester United

11/02/2017 - Manchester United v Watford

25/02/2017 - Manchester City v Manchester United

04/03/2017 - Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth

11/03/2017 - Southampton v Manchester United

18/03/2017 - Middlesbrough v Manchester United

01/04/2017 - Manchester United v West Brom

04/04/2017 - Manchester United v Everton

08/04/2017 - Sunderland v Manchester United

15/04/2017 - Manchester United v Chelsea

22/04/2017 - Burnley v Manchester United

29/04/2017 - Manchester United v Swansea City

06/05/2017 - Arsenal v Manchester United

13/05/2017 - Tottenham v Manchester United

21/05/2017 - Manchester United v Crystal Palace