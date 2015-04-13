Premier League easy to score in, says Tevez

Tevez enjoyed stints with West Ham, Manchester United and Manchester City in England's top flight before making the move to Juventus in 2013.

The Argentina forward has scored 25 goals in all competitions this term as Juve remain on course for a Serie A, UEFA Champions League and Coppa Italia treble.

But Tevez told La Repubblica: "It's much easier to score in the Premier League, where the ball doesn't stop moving, the action is everywhere and the midfield is non-existent.

"Here you see a striker up against five defenders, it's much more difficult than in England. The Italian league is of a high standard."

Although he has been prolific in front of goal this season, Tevez praised his team-mates and coach Massimiliano Allegri for his fine individual campaign.

"My team-mates and Allegri give me so much confidence. I'm happy with how the coach asks me to play," he added.



"We made some kind of deal: when I get the ball I can do whatever I want but I have to perform very specific tasks in defence.



"I like being in contact with the ball. If you don't give it to me, I'll get it."