Premier League forward could make surprise return to Manchester United

Manchester United are looking to bring in Borussia Dortmund's ex-Manchester City winger Jadon Sancho this summer, but with a deal for the 19-year-old looking difficult they could turn to Zaha, according to the Star.

United are in the market for an inventive winger to compete with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in their attacking line.

Zaha has eight goals and seven assists in the Premier League this season, in another productive campaign.

The 26-year-old was Sir Alex Ferguson’s last purchase at United, and could now be one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first, despite Zaha signing a five-year deal in August.

However, the player himself is reportedly unconvinced by the move because of his bad experience in Manchester under David Moyes.

