Premier League Preview: Tottenham v Burnley

The Algeria international scored his first goal for Tottenham in a 4-0 rout of Newcastle United on Wednesday as Mauricio Pochettino's men booked their spot in the League Cup semi-finals.

Tottenham's cup success came just three days after Christian Eriksen scored an 89th-minute winner in a 2-1 victory at Swansea City last Sunday.

A mere four points now separate fourth-placed West Ham and Tottenham in the top-flight standings ahead of Burnley's visit to White Hart Lane.

And midfielder Bentaleb - who will miss the two-legged League Cup showdown with Sheffield United as he will be representing his country at the Africa Cup of Nations - is keen for an assault on the UEFA Champions League places.

"It's a really bad thing to miss, but it's my country and I made the choice to play for them and I have to assume it now," he said.

"But the top four is a realistic aim. We don't really fear anyone.

"We know that if we play at our best, we know we can cause a very big problem to any team in the Premier League, to Chelsea or Manchester City."

Tottenham have no new reported injury worries, but it remains to be seen if striker Emmanuel Adebayor will come back into the team after he returned to training following a leave of absence.

For Burnley the match represents the opportunity to win back-to-back Premier League games for just the second time this term after they secured a superb 1-0 victory at home to Southampton last Saturday.

Goalkeeper Tom Heaton played his part with a penalty save from Dusan Tadic on the hour and Ashley Barnes delighted the Turf Moor faithful with the only goal of the game in the 73rd minute.

It was the second time this season that Barnes scored the solitary goal in 1-0 triumph for Burnley and manager Sean Dyche believes the striker is reaping the rewards for staying patient despite not always being first choice.

"He's had to bide his time, but he's come back in and given everything for the side so far and nicked himself a couple of important goals for us in two 1-0 wins," Dyche told The Lancashire Telegraph.

"We feel he's got goals in him and he's showing that."

Dyche confirmed that fellow striker Sam Vokes will play a further development game on Monday as he nears full fitness after a serious knee injury, while Matthew Taylor (Achilles) and Stephen Ward (ankle) are unavailable.