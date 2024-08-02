Premier League side to FINALLY play first official pre-season game, just two weeks before start of the season

With the Olympic Games in full flow and the Euros final seeming only like yesterday, the return of the Premier League may still feel a while off.

Yet in just two weeks’ time, on 16 August, Manchester United will welcome Fulham to Old Trafford for Friday Night Football.

That will mark the start of the 2024-25 top flight season and begin the nine-month marathon for the 20 clubs involved. Yet one of the sides featuring on opening night are yet to formally begin their pre-season campaign.

Premier League side face first pre-season test

Fulham take on Benfica on Friday, 2 August, over in the Estadio Algarve, Portugal - exactly a fortnight out from the long trip north to face Manchester United.

And it is the first official game for Marco Silva’s side since their 4-2 win at Luton Town on the final day of last season.

Despite reporting back for training back in mid-July, Fulham have opted against a packed pre-season programme. So far the Cottagers only match practice has come in the form of behind closed doors games that have been unavailable to the general public.

Marco Silva’s Fulham travel to Old Trafford for their first Premier League game this season (Image credit: Bradley Collyer)

Wins over Championship sides QPR (4-0) and Watford (6-1) have taken place at their Motspur Park training ground.

But the wait for their first official friendly will last until they face the Lisbon giants on Friday evening. However, it won’t be Fulham’s only fixture before the new season, with Silva’s team then taking on Spanish side Sevilla at the same stadium on Monday, 5 August to conclude their trip to Portugal.

They then travel to Germany the following Saturday, 10 August, to face Hoffenheim before opening up the new Premier League season six nights later.

Fulham will be looking for a repeat of last year when they secured a 2-1 away win at United, only their second victory at Old Trafford since 1963.

