Manchester City punished by Premier League for little-known rule

Pep Guardiola's side were repeatedly late for kick-offs and restarts over the past two seasons

Manchester City have accepted a £2m+ fine for breaking a little-known Premier League rule repeatedly over the past two years.

Rule L.33 of the Premier League states: “Any Club which without good reason causes to be delayed either the kick-off of a League Match from the time fixed or the re-start after the half-time interval shall be dealt with under the provisions of Section W (Disciplinary) of these Rules”.

