Manchester City punished by Premier League for little-known rule
Pep Guardiola's side were repeatedly late for kick-offs and restarts over the past two seasons
Manchester City have accepted a £2m+ fine for breaking a little-known Premier League rule repeatedly over the past two years.
Rule L.33 of the Premier League states: “Any Club which without good reason causes to be delayed either the kick-off of a League Match from the time fixed or the re-start after the half-time interval shall be dealt with under the provisions of Section W (Disciplinary) of these Rules”.
Manchester City were found to have delayed kick-offs in 22 games across the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons, with the Premier League issuing a warning for the first instance – a 78 second delay to starting the second half against Crystal Palace in August 2022.
VIDEO: Riccardo Calafiori Is The FINAL Piece Of Mikel Arteta's Jigsaw
Manchester City were late onto the field 23 times in two seasons
The club have then been hit with a series of gradually increasing fines for subsequent breaches, from £10,000 for the second offence and £200,000 for their most recent.
City have been particularly tardy about starting the second halves of games, with their kick-off time missed five times and their second-half restart missed 18 times in the past two years. Away to Newcastle United in January, City were late out for both halves.
The most recent and longest delay came in City’s title-deciding victory over West Ham United on the final day of last season, when City were two minutes and 46 seconds late to start a game that should have kicked off concurrently with all nine other Premier League games that day. It was immaterial in the end anyway as City ran out victorious to prevent Arsenal pipping them to first place.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
City accepted the breaches, apologised, and will pay a fine totalling £2,090,000 to the Premier League.
Other rules that can see Premier League clubs fined include:
- failing to submit their teamsheet at least 75 minutes before the scheduled kick-off time
- failing to send a coach to a briefing with the referee at least an hour before kick-off
- failing to allocate a unique squad number to each player and register that with the league
- failing to ensure players’ names and numbers are printed clearly and in the right places on shirts (and numbers on shorts), an in the right size and style
- failing to ensure the goalkeeper wears a distinct colour and shirt and socks
- failing to ensure the captain wears a league-provided armband
- failing to pay transfer fees on schedule
More Manchester City stories
Manchester City star gets green light to leave as Pep Guardiola opens up on duo's future
Manchester City to let England international leave this summer: report
‘Possibility of Pep Guardiola’s last season and Premier League charges could affect Manchester City’: Former City star discusses impact of off-field controversies
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.