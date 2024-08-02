Tottenham want England international to solve problem position: report

Ange Postecoglou will be looking to add a new forward to his squad this summer

In the year since Harry Kane swapped north London for Bayern Munich, the number nine has become something of a problem position for Tottenham.

Spurs often deployed Son Heung-min as their central forward last season, with Ange Postecoglou also able to call on the likes of Richarlison or Timo Werner.

But all three often look more comfortable when starting from the wing and fresh reports are now indicating that Tottenham could be about to address the issue with a big money signing.

VIDEO: Why Signing Archie Gray Was A Masterstroke By Spurs

Tottenham targeting former England youth international

Despite missing out on Champions League qualification last season, Tottenham have still proven they can attract top quality players over the summer.

Highly rated Swedish youngster Lucas Bergvall joined from Djurgarden and has already impressed supporters in pre-season.

Archie Gray has provided an addition boost to the midfield ranks after making a £40million switch from Leeds United.

But Postecoglou now appears ready to add some goalscoring firepower to his squad in the hope of securing a top-four finish.

Solanke at Bournemouth (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to prominent journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are exploring a deal for striker Dominic Solanke.

The Bournemouth forward could cost £65million - believed to be his release clause - with the Cherries unlikely to let one of their most prized assets depart without a fight.

Solanke has scored 29 Premier League goals in his career, the majority coming for Bournemouth last season when finding the net on 19 occasions, helping his side to a 12th place finish.

Romano reports Spurs are exploring the possibility of bringing in a new winger as well as a forward before the start of the new season, with Solanke fitting the bill as a potential long-term replacement for Kane.

Son Heung-min may revert to a more familiar position this season (Image credit: Alamy)

