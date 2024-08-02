Tottenham want England international to solve problem position: report

By
published

Tottenham are targeting a new centre forward in potential big money move

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou applauds the Spurs fans after a pre-season friendly against QPR in July 2024.
Ange Postecoglou will be looking to add a new forward to his squad this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the year since Harry Kane swapped north London for Bayern Munich, the number nine has become something of a problem position for Tottenham.

Spurs often deployed Son Heung-min as their central forward last season, with Ange Postecoglou also able to call on the likes of Richarlison or Timo Werner.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jack Lacey-Hatton
Jack Lacey-Hatton
Freelance writer

Jack has worked as a sports reporter full-time since 2021. He previously worked as the Chief Women’s Football Writer at the Mirror, covering the England Women’s national team and the Women’s Super League. Jack has covered a number of major sporting events in recent years including the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on the ground in Australia.