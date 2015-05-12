Premier League trio headline Ecuador squad

Premier League trio Antonio Valencia, Enner Valencia and Jefferson Montero have been included in Gustavo Quintero's initial 30-man squad for the upcoming Copa America in Chile.

Manchester United utility Valencia, his namesake and West Ham forward Enner, and Swansea City speedster Montero expectedly headline the team, which will be culled to 23 on June 1.

Veteran captain Walter Ayovi, who is set to earn his 100th international cap at the showpiece South American tournament having already amassed 99 appearances, will lead Ecuador against host nation Chile, Mexico and Bolivia in Group A.

Ecuador and Chile will contest the Copa's curtain-raiser on June 11.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Librado Azcona (Independiente del Valle), Maximo Banguera (Barcelona), Alexander Dominguez (Liga de Quito), Esteban Dreer (Emelec)

Defenders: Gabriel Achilier (Emelec), Robert Arboleda (Universidad Catolica), Walter Ayovi (Pachuca), Oscar Bagui (Emelec), Frickson Erazo (Gremio), Arturo Mina (Independiente del Valle), John Narvaez (Emelec), Juan Carlos Paredes (Watford), Mario Pineida (Independiente del Valle), Luis Romero (Liga de Quito)

Midfielders: Michael Arroyo (America), Juan Cazares (Banfield), Jonathan Gonzalez (Universidad de Guadalajara), Fernando Hidalgo (Liga de Quito), Renato Ibarra (Vitesse), Pedro Larrea (Liga de Loja), Osbaldo Lastra (Emelec), Fidel Martinez (Universidad de Guadalajara), Christian Noboa (PAOK), Pedro Quinonez (Emelec), Antonio Valencia (Manchester United)

Forwards: Jaime Ayovi (Godoy Cruz), Miller Bolanos (Emelec), Angel Mena (Emelec), Jefferson Montero (Swansea City), Enner Valencia (West Ham)