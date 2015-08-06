PSG complete Di Maria signing

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Manchester United flop Angel di Maria.

The Argentina international winger only arrived at Old Trafford from Real Madrid for a British record fee of £59.7million last August, but failed to live up to his sizeable price tag.

Di Maria scored three goals in 20 Premier League starts for United last term, with the last of those efforts coming in early October.

A failure to meet expectations saw Di Maria linked with a move away from the Premier League in recent weeks, with PSG emerging as his most likely destination.

And, after Di Maria completed a medical in Qatar on Tuesday, the 27-year-old's move to the Ligue 1 champions - on a four-year contract - has now been finalised and he is expected to face the media later on Thursday.

"I am very proud, and can't wait, to wear the colours of Paris Saint-Germain," Di Maria said in a statement on PSG's official website.

"I want to win every competition we enter, both in France and Europe.

"I want to win the Champions League, which is a dream for all footballers, for a second time. We will do everything we can to bring Europe's biggest trophy to France and the fans of Paris Saint-Germain."

PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi insisted the transfer is a clear statement of intent, as he added: "We are very proud that Angel di Maria has chosen Paris Saint-Germain.

"He is an incredibly talented player, with a frightening speed and ability to beat opposition players.

"He adds his name to the club's strong South American community and, above all, the big Paris Saint-Germain family. By signing Angel di Maria, Paris Saint-Germain is once again showing the club's constant ambition to reach the summits of the European game."