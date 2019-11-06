PSG to give Kylian Mbappe same salary as Neymar to ward off Real Madrid interest - report

PSG are keen to tie Kylian Mbappe down to a new contract, and it seems money is no object when it comes to the young striker.

According to Le Parisien, a new contract is already on the table for Mbappe, and it would put him on an equal salary with Neymar at around €36.7m a season - a substantial increase on his current reported salary of €20m a season.

Mbappe's current contract expires in 2022, so if he doesn't extend beyond that it's thought PSG would sell him next summer, with Real Madrid the most likely destination, to prevent him entering the final year of it and going for below his market value.

The report continues by claiming Mbappe is happy in Paris, but any future decisions would be determined by whether or not PSG are successful in the Champions League, the one thing that has eluded them despite their huge financial outlay in recent seasons.

PSG may also be encouraged by quotes given from former Monaco vice president Vasim Vasilyev to Telefoot, who seemed to suggest that Mbappe wasn't yet thinking about a move to Spain, leaving open the possibility he could stay in Paris beyond 2022:

"Kylian told me: 'Vadim, I feel it deep inside me, it is too early [to leave France].

"'I have only played in my country for one year. I am Parisian and I do not want to leave my country this way. I want to be a great player here, Real can wait.'

"It is coming [a move to Real Madrid], but he told me that was his feeling and he was right.

"I told him: 'They will come knocking and the entire Santiago Bernabeu will applaud when you arrive. You do not need confirmation to know that.'"

Another man who claims to have the inside track on Mbappe's future is Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, who addressed the rumours of his impending switch to the Bernabeu in a news conference this week:

"At the moment he plays for Paris Saint-Germain, we'll see in the future if that changes. I know he always said his dream is to play for Real Madrid."

