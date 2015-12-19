PSG not in talks to sign Ronaldo - Al-Khelaifi

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has dismissed suggestions the Ligue 1 champions are in talks to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

The Portugal international's future is the subject of frequent speculation, with both PSG and his former club Manchester United touted as potential destinations should he depart the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, a potential move to the Parc des Princes is apparently still far away at this stage.

"At the moment, Ronaldo is a Real Madrid player. He still has two-and-a-half years to go on his current contract," El-Khelaifi told Le Figaro.

"I maintain an excellent relationship with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. We have not held talks over Ronaldo.

"He is obviously a great player, but we already have some great players in our squad. Angel Di Maria is one of them. I am very satisfied with our current squad."

Al-Khelaifi also had his say on the future of Zlatan Ibrahimovic - whose contract with PSG expires at the end of the season - and revealed that they will sit down with the 34-year-old in February to discuss his future.

"I have a lot of respect for Ibrahimovic as a player, he always behaves professionally," he added.

"We will never forget what he has done for PSG. The fans will always remember him. He loves Paris and PSG. Every match makes him happy like he is still 16. He always wants to keep going and that underlines his motivation. He gives his all for the club.

"We will discuss his future in February, to see what he wants to do. He knows that I will always support him."