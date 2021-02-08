PSG transfer news: Kylian Mbappe could follow Neymar’s lead by signing a new long-term contract

The news that Neymar is set to sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain could help persuade Kylian Mbappe to follow suit, according to TalkSport.

The talented duo have been at the heart of PSG’s attempt to win the Champions League and establish themselves as one of Europe’s biggest clubs over the last few years.

Neymar arrived first, signing from Barcelona for a world-record fee at the start of August 2017, with Mbappe joining on loan from Monaco later that month. A year on, the deal was made permanent.

They have scored 190 goals between them in all competitions for PSG, as the club have won three titles and reached the final of last season’s Champions League, narrowly losing out to Bayern Munich.

Now that Neymar looks set to commit his future to PSG, it’s hoped that Mbappe will be persuaded to do likewise.

“Neymar knows how to do everything. He’s the best in the world,” said Mbappe, in a recent interview with France Football.

“When he arrived in Paris, we realised everything he could do. He’s not a player simply for putting on a show and dancing when you’re winning 5-0. He also knows how to do spectacular things at 0-0.

“I’ve always thought that great players were made to play together – and that’s clear between us two.

“Our roles were established when I arrived in Paris: Neymar is the centre of the project and I’m here to help him.”

Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea have been repeatedly linked with ambitious moves for Mbappe over the last couple of years as he continues to dazzle in Ligue Un.

With Neymar on the verge of pledging his future to PSG, the club are hopeful that such a big statement of intent will convince Mbappe to do likewise.