PSV director: Man United and PSG want Depay

The Netherlands international has been in outstanding form this season, netting 20 goals in 27 league appearances to help PSV storm to the Eredivisie title.

His performances have caught the eye of clubs across Europe, with some suggesting he could be in line for a reunion with former national coach Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford.

In August last year, Depay signed a contract which ties him to PSV until 2018 and Tottenham reportedly had a bid of £15 million turned down for the attacker.

"That was last summer. Now Depay is worth more than that," Brands told broadcaster NOS.

"It's true there has been contact with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain and a third, big European club. But this time we are talking about bigger amounts of money.

"In this situation we cannot carry on with a club. It's not the most important thing who we talk to, the player has to choose which club he will pick.

"He will make his mind up soon and we know that we are able to agree a fee with that club."