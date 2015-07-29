Pulis confirms interest in Lambert

West Brom manager Tony Pulis confirmed his interest in veteran Liverpool striker Rickie Lambert, who could join the club in the coming days.

Lambert barely played last season, starting just seven Premier League fixtures after joining his boyhood club from Southampton, but Pulis is ready to offer the 33-year-old an escape route.

Pulis, who has already recruited James Chester and James McLean ahead of the 2015-16 campaign, believes the towering Englishman will fit in perfectly at The Hawthorns.

"Rickie is available," Pulis said.

"Liverpool have made that known. We'd be interested.

"It's very important that we get players who will score goals. Rickie's got a great goalscoring record.



"From what I can gather from people at Liverpool his fitness levels are very, very good, and he is desperate to play football.



"He didn't play last year, so it's like bringing a brand new car out of the garage if we did sign him.



"Just putting a bit of petrol in it and letting it run."



Lambert scored three goals in 36 appearances in all competitions last term.