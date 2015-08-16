Pulis excited by Rondon potential

Tony Pulis has backed Salomon Rondon to provide a much-needed goal threat for West Brom this season after the striker made his Premier League debut on Saturday.

The Venezuela international was introduced just past the hour mark during West Brom's 0-0 draw with Watford at Vicarage Road, and could have opened his account minutes after coming on.

As it was he blazed that chance over but Pulis felt the club-record signing from Zenit improved Albion's attacking play despite lacking match fitness.

Now Pulis has the challenge of providing Rondon with the ammunition to start scoring goals for West Brom, something the 57-year-old is keen to press on with ahead of the transfer deadline.

"He's going to be a good player for us," Pulis said of Rondon.

"He has got everything in his locker that you want from a striker and his work ethic is first class.

"His goal-scoring record says he'll score goals, what we've got to do is get the people in who will provide the service he needs.

"We have got lots of business to do, we think we'll eventually get there and when get there then we can start working.

"We are hoping that if we can do the business we are trying to do, the quality and competition [for places] will eventually go up [within the squad]."