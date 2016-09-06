Pulisic reveals Manchester United love

Borussia Dortmund youngster Christian Pulisic has revealed Manchester United used to be his favourite team in his younger years and is drawing inspiration from Wayne Rooney.

The 17-year-old is regarded as one of the best youngsters around in the game and he was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in the closing days of the transfer window.

However, United might have a better chance luring him to Old Trafford instead following the winger's latest comments.

"I was a big Manchester United fan when I was younger," Pulisic told ESPN.

"I loved to watch Rooney. I wouldn't say I'm a similar player, though.

"I think his passion for the game is something you don't see much in players. That's what I loved about him."

Pulisic faces stiff competition for a starting berth at Dortmund following the arrival of players such as Mario Gotze, Andre Schurrle, Emre Mor and Ousmane Dembele, but he sees no reason for concern following BVB's busy transfer market.

"I don't look at those guys any differently than I do any other player because of what they have accomplished already," Pulisic added.

"I don't think the coach does either. I think he's just looking at every day in training and how we're performing at the moment.

"There are a lot of great players coming in in similar positions."