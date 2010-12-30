Puyol out for up to 10 days
MADRID - Barcelona captain Carles Puyol is facing up to 10 days out with a leg muscle injury but fellow defender Gabriel Milito and forward Jeffren are ready to return, the club said on their website.
Puyol suffered the injury in Tuesday's friendly between Catalunya and Honduras and will be out for between a week and 10 days, the club said.
That makes the return of Argentina international Milito a timely one for coach Pep Guardiola. Centre-back Milito has been out with a thigh problem since November 10.
Jeffren, who has also recovered from a thigh injury, has not played since the Champions League game against Rubin Kazan on December 7.
Barca have a two-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid in La Liga and host promoted Levante on Sunday. Real play at city rivals Getafe on Monday.
