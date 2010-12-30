Puyol out for up to 10 days

Puyol suffered the injury in Tuesday's friendly between Catalunya and Honduras and will be out for between a week and 10 days, the club said.

That makes the return of Argentina international Milito a timely one for coach Pep Guardiola. Centre-back Milito has been out with a thigh problem since November 10.

Jeffren, who has also recovered from a thigh injury, has not played since the Champions League game against Rubin Kazan on December 7.

Barca have a two-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid in La Liga and host promoted Levante on Sunday. Real play at city rivals Getafe on Monday.