QPR sign Livingston goalkeeper Kelly on four-year deal

QPR have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Liam Kelly from Livingston on a four-year deal.

The ex-Rangers goalkeeper becomes former Ibrox boss Mark Warburton’s first signing at Loftus Road.

The 23-year-old invoked a release clause at Livi, allowing him to leave for an undisclosed fee, believed to be £50,000, despite having one year left on his contract.

Speaking to QPR’s official website, the Scotland squad goalkeeper said: “I felt now was the right time for me to try something new and QPR gave me that opportunity.

“Knowing the manager and how his teams play, it was something I couldn’t say no to. How the gaffer conducts himself is brilliant and that was a really attractive part of the move.”

Kelly kept 17 clean sheets for the Ladbrokes Premiership club after leaving Ibrox last summer, having previously helped Livingston to the League One title on loan.

Warburton said: “Liam is outstanding with his feet, he has great distribution and he is a very good shot stopper.”