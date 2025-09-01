Leeds United deadline day signing hinges of Fulham's ability to complete triple deal

Fulham could offload winger Harry Wilson permanently before this evening's transfer deadline, if they are able to get a trio of deals over the line.

Craven Cottage chiefs are working on a number of incoming transfers, which includes Chelsea's Tyrique George, Shakhtar Donetsk wide forward Kevin and Nigerian attacker Samu Chukwueze.

FourFourTwo understands personal terms have so far been difficult to agree with Kevin, despite a medical having taken place, therefore Wilson may be required to stay in West London.

Leeds United remain in talks for Harry Wilson

If Fulham are successful in their pursuit of George, Kevin and Chukwueze, the club could be persuaded by Leeds to do a deal more cheaply in order to get the player off the Londoners' books, rather than keeping a player who subsequently becomes surplus to requirements.

The Wales international recently extended his contract at Fulham, renewing for another year only three-and-a-half months ago.

Clubs usually employ this tactic to protect a player's transfer value, perhaps explaining the Cottagers' reluctance to sanction a season-long loan, with the player set to leave on a free transfer in 12 months.

Leeds have so far been unsuccessful in their attempts to sign the 28-year-old on a temporary deal.

Fulham's wide attacking options are limited with defender Timothy Castagne starting the season as Marco Silva's first-choice right-winger, ahead of the Wales international.

Aside from Wilson, the club's only other senior wide options are Adama Traore and Alex Iwobi, hence the desire to do a triple deal before deadline. That said, Emile Smith Rowe has also been known to play wide for the club. It partly explains why Leeds may end up empty-handed if Fulham are unsuccessful in two or more of their winger pursuits.

Wilson has featured in each of Fulham's three Premier League matches this season, indicating head coach Silva still sees him as a valued member of the squad.

FourFourTwo understands the two clubs remain in talks with a deal still possible if certain criteria are met.