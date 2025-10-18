How to watch Fulham vs Arsenal: Live streaming, TV coverage for London derby in the Premier League

Watch Fulham vs Arsenal for a London derby in the Premier League on Saturday evening, with all the details on TV channels and live streams right here in this guide.

Fulham v Arsenal: Key information • Date: Saturday 18 October 2025 • Kick-off time: 5:30pm BST / 12:30am ET • Venue: Craven Cottage, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | Peacock (US) | Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Fulham have a tricky test to look forward to after the international break, as they host Arsenal on Saturday

The Cottagers welcome the table-toppers in a Saturday Night Football that could contain fireworks.

FourFourTwo looks ahead to the contest and provides details on how you can watch Arsenal vs Fulham online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Fulham v Arsenal in the UK?

Fulham v Arsenal will be shown live and in full in the UK via Sky Sports.

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event are your destinations for the 17:30 BST kick-off in the capital.

Watch Fulham v Arsenal in the US

Fulham v Arsenal will be streamed live in the USA on Peacock.

How to watch Fulham v Arsenal in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Fulham v Arsenal through Stan Sport.

Watch Fulham v Arsenal from anywhere

Fulham v Arsenal: Premier League preview

Fulham are still unbeaten at home this season in the Premier League and arguably have their toughest test yet as they host Arsenal.

Marco Silva's side have so far seen Brentford, Leeds United and Manchester United all fail to emerge victorious on their own patch.

But back-to-back away losses against Aston Villa and Bournemouth do mean there is a natural cause for concern, especially heading into this one against the Gunners.

Sasa Lukic looks set for an extended spell on the sidelines, which will add further insult to injury, whilst Samuel Chukwueze also sustained a reported injury in Nigeria's recent 4-0 win over Benin.

Raul Jimenez (hip), Kenny Tete (knee) and Rodrigo Muniz (thigh) also look doubtful, which could result in a depleted Fulham side this weekend.

Arsenal are the team to beat after seven games and sit pretty at the top of the Premier League table.

Their most recent win over West Ham meant they climbed to the summit, and the mood around Arteta's side is seemingly sky high.

Only trailing Manchester City on the goals scored front and boasting the best defensive record in the division, it's been a blistering side for a side pining for a first Premier League title in over twenty years.

The only downside is once again injuries, which look to be plaguing the side, with Martin Odegaard now set for a month on the sidelines.

The Norwegian joins Kai Havertz (knee), Gabriel Jesus (knee) and Noni Madueke (knee) in the Emirates out-of-action membership club.

Fulham v Arsenal: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Fulham 0-3 Arsenal

Arsenal are heavy favourites for this one, and it is no surprise given their four-match unbeaten streak coming into it. The Cottagers look riddled with injuries, and we predict they will struggle to deal with Arteta's men.