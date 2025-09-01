Manchester United agree terms for Emiliano Martinez deal: report
Emiliano Martinez is Manchester United bound after missing Aston Villa's 3-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace last night
Manchester United have agreed a deal for Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa.
The Red Devils are in a state of flux right now in the goalkeeping department, with Andre Onana banished to cup games – and under significant scrutiny in Manchester United's now-infamous League Cup exit to Grimsby Town – and Altay Bayindir failing to impress as his backup.
After being linked with Aston Villa stopper Emi Martinez, however, it now appears as if the Red Devils have struck a deal for the World Cup winner.
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez set for Manchester United move
Ranked at no.9 in FourFourTwo's list of the best goalkeepers in the world right now, Martinez looked visibly emotional in Aston Villa's final home game of last season, with links persisting that he could be about to move to Saudi Arabia.
While the Argentine played last week for Unai Emery's side after returning from suspension following his red card on the final day of last season, he was absent from last night's squad, with his manager giving a bizarre pre-match interview in which he repeated the name of no.2 Marco Bizot when asked where Martinez was.
Journalist Cesar Luis Merlo now claims in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that personal terms have been reached between United and Martinez over a deal.
The move is far from complete, however, with sources in Argentina telling publcation Ole that it is not a “given” that Villa let the former Arsenal man leave.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
United have also been linked with Belgian wonderkid Sanne Lemmens but FourFourTwo understands that the arrival of a goalkeeper has hinged on a departure for either Onana or Bayindir all summer.
While Lemmens would be a long-term fit between the sticks, Martinez – who is known as one of football's most eccentric characters – is 32 years old and may just be a short-term option.
United sit ninth in the table after three games of Premier League action, with a win, a draw and a loss so far this campaign.
Martinez is worth €20m, according to Transfermarkt.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.