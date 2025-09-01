Manchester United agree terms for Emiliano Martinez deal: report

Manchester United have agreed a deal for Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa.

The Red Devils are in a state of flux right now in the goalkeeping department, with Andre Onana banished to cup games – and under significant scrutiny in Manchester United's now-infamous League Cup exit to Grimsby Town – and Altay Bayindir failing to impress as his backup.

After being linked with Aston Villa stopper Emi Martinez, however, it now appears as if the Red Devils have struck a deal for the World Cup winner.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez set for Manchester United move

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is losing his no.1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ranked at no.9 in FourFourTwo's list of the best goalkeepers in the world right now, Martinez looked visibly emotional in Aston Villa's final home game of last season, with links persisting that he could be about to move to Saudi Arabia.

While the Argentine played last week for Unai Emery's side after returning from suspension following his red card on the final day of last season, he was absent from last night's squad, with his manager giving a bizarre pre-match interview in which he repeated the name of no.2 Marco Bizot when asked where Martinez was.

Ruben Amorim is said to be unimpressed with his two options in goal (Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images)

Journalist Cesar Luis Merlo now claims in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that personal terms have been reached between United and Martinez over a deal.

The move is far from complete, however, with sources in Argentina telling publcation Ole that it is not a “given” that Villa let the former Arsenal man leave.

United have also been linked with Belgian wonderkid Sanne Lemmens but FourFourTwo understands that the arrival of a goalkeeper has hinged on a departure for either Onana or Bayindir all summer.

While Lemmens would be a long-term fit between the sticks, Martinez – who is known as one of football's most eccentric characters – is 32 years old and may just be a short-term option.

Martinez became one of the best keepers in the world during his time at Villa (Image credit: Getty Images)

United sit ninth in the table after three games of Premier League action, with a win, a draw and a loss so far this campaign.

Martinez is worth €20m, according to Transfermarkt.