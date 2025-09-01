Chelsea confirm £19m star is heading to League One in Deadline Day switch

Chelsea are to move a £19 million star on with a League One move confirmed.

The Blues have enjoyed another crazy summer, bringing in the likes of Liam Delap, Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens to strengthen their frontline to cap becoming world champions in the Club World Cup in the United States.

But as deadline fast approaches, Chelsea still have a number of outgoings to complete before the end of play.

Chelsea to let go of highly-rated star, with League One move set



Chelsea have been incredibly active in bringing new players in since their 2022 BlueCo takeover – but they've also successfully offloaded players during that time to fund their free-spending.

The likes of Christopher Nkunku, Carney Chukwuemeka, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Joao Felix and Noni Madueke have all been sold this summer for significant fees, as the West Londoners look to pass the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

One player who has been confirmed to leave today is Omari Kellyman, with Chelsea confirming that the midfielder is going to League One to join Cardiff City on loan.

Kellyman was tipped for big things at Aston Villa, making two Premier League appearances before signing a long-term contract as a reward for breaking into the Villans' first-team set-up.

The teen left somewhat suddenly, however, moving to Stamford Bridge as part of a PSR merry-go-round last summer.

Kellyman has not yet played for Chelsea's first team in any competition since signing a six-year contract with the option of an additional year, but did last year feature in the Premier League 2 and the Premier League Cup for the club's under-21s.



Still just 19 years old, too, the no.10 cost £19m, with Chelsea looking to provide a better path of development for the teenager before hoping to recoup some of the fee spent on him.

Kellyman is worth €1.5m, as per Transfermarkt.