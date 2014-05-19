Quaresma cut from Portugal World Cup squad

The Porto winger has not played for his country since a 3-1 defeat to Turkey in a warm-up friendly for the European Championships in Poland and Ukraine in 2012.

Quaresma, although included in the squad for the finals that year, was an unused substitute throughout, but was named in Bento's original 30-man squad announced on Tuesday, despite not featuring in any of Portugal's qualifying matches.

Another notable absentee is Inter defender Rolando, while uncapped midfielder Joao Mario has also been cut and will have to wait for his international debut.

The Benfica duo of Andre Gomes and Ivan Cavaleiro also miss out, as do Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes and Malaga defender Vitorino Antunes.

Bento's men get their Group G campaign under way against Germany in Salvador on June 16, before fixtures against United States and Ghana on June 22 and 26 respectively.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Beto (Sevilla), Eduardo (Sporting Braga), Rui Patricio (Sporting Lisbon)

Defenders: Andre Almeida (Benfica), Bruno Alves (Fenerbahce), Fabio Coentrao (Real Madrid), Ricardo Costa (Valencia), Luis Neto (Zenit), Pepe (Real Madrid), Joao Pereira (Valencia)

Midfielders: Ruben Amorim (Benfica), William Carvalho (Sporting LIsbon), Raul Meireles (Fenerbahce), Joao Moutinho (Monaco), Miguel Veloso (Dynamo Kiev)

Forwards: Hugo Almeida (Besiktas), Eder (Braga), Nani (Manchester United), Helder Postiga (Lazio), Rafa (Braga), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Silvestre Varela (Porto), Vieirinha (Wolfsburg)