Racing Club masseur killed by lightning

Nardi, who was 61 and had worked with Racing since 2001, was struck by the lightning during an electric storm on Tuesday when he went to recover a ball near a water tap. He was taken to hospital but did not survive.

"We are saddened to inform of the death of our employee Cesar Nardi 'Chechu' during training of the professional squad," Racing said in a statement.

Two other people died after being struck by lightning during the storm in the Greater Buenos Aires area.