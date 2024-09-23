Rain stops play at Wimbledon: The shocking reason Newcastle United's trip has been postponed

Newcastle United were due to make the trip down to AFC Wimbledon for a Carabao Cup third-round tie on Tuesday night, but the weather has had other ideas.

Heavy overnight rain caused ‘extensive flooding of the nearby River Wandle and has left AFC Wimbledon’s Plough Lane pitch completely unplayable, with the League Two side having to deal with more than mere puddles after Sunday night’s downpour.

The Dons confirmed on Monday morning that the tie against the Premier League side has been postponed, with the stadium ‘closed until further notice’ with the club set to a significant task in repairing the incredible damage caused by the elements.

AFC Wimbledon pitch 'collapses' after flooding

Video footage circulating on social media has shown the extent of the damage, with one corner of the pitch looking more like a golf course than a football pitch, with the playing area appearing to have collapsed.

Large holes resembling bunkers from a golf course have appeared in this pitch area, while paths outside the ground are completely submerged, meaning a significant clean-up operation will be required.

There will now be concern over when the tie will be played, with both clubs confirming that further details will be confirmed in due course. The fourth round is due to be played in the week commencing October 28, meaning the issue will have to be resolved by that date.

As well as trying to fit in a rescheduled date for this tie, Wimbledon's next four League Two fixtures are at home, with a clash against Accrington Stanley set for Saturday, ahead of a Tuesday night match against Crewe Alexandra, giving the ground staff precious little time to repair the damage.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Both clubs will now work on rescheduling the tie, but Wimbledon's fixture list throws up a major issue here.

The club have midweek matches scheduled in for the first two weeks in October, leaving the week commencing October 14 as the only free slot before the next round is due to be played - but this is during the international break, meaning Eddie Howe's side will be without a host of first-team players.

Why Arsenal Were BETTER Than They Looked Against Atalanta

In FourFourTwo's view, this will put the EFL in a tricky position as they will want to avoid handing Wimbledon a schedule that will see them playing four matches in a week.

A Newcastle United bye into the fourth round may end up being the only workable solution.