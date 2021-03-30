Raith Rovers gain revenge with thumping win over Dunfermline

Raith Rovers gained revenge for last month’s Fife derby hammering by battering Dunfermline 5-1 at Stark’s Park.

Lewis Vaughan and James Gullan both netted twice as second-placed Rovers claimed a second successive Scottish Championship victory, moving 10 points behind leaders Hearts.

Regan Hendry’s smart finish put the hosts ahead in the 16th minute, but Dunfermline levelled six minutes later when Kevin O’Hara headed in Scott Banks’ cross.

Vaughan put Raith, who lost 4-1 to Dunfermline on February 3, ahead and then struck again five minutes before half-time from a 25-yard free-kick.

Hibernian loanee Gullan lashed home shortly after the interval and took his goal tally to three in two games 14 minutes from time to condemn play-off chasing Dunfermline to a third straight league loss.