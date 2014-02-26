Rakitic refutes rumours about Sevilla exit
Sevilla midfielder Ivan Rakitic has moved to cool rumours of a close-season exit and insists his focus is purely on his current employers.
The Croatia international has been one of the standout performers in a Sevilla side that currently occupy seventh position in La Liga.
Premier League title hopefuls Chelsea and Liverpool have previously been linked with a move for his services, while La Liga high-flyers Atletico Madrid are also reportedly contemplating an offer.
Rakitic, however, is refusing to be drawn on his future.
Speaking to Radio Marca, he said: "It's needless to comment about Atletico because I have a contract with Sevilla and, as I said, I feel good here.
"I have great respect for Atletico but for me there is only one club - Sevilla.
"Currently there is nothing better than Sevilla and I do not think about anything. The talk about me is nice, but I do not care."
Rakitic has made 33 appearances so far this season in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and creating another 16 for his team-mates.
